Simmons Park has made history as the first park in West Devon to achieve a Community Green Flag award for its importance as a high-quality green space and community asset.
Last week, Okehampton Town Council announced that the park had earned the internationally recognised award—given to the best-maintained parks worldwide—after a two-month wait for the results.
Chair of the parks committee at Okehampton Town Council, Bob Tolley, said: “I am delighted that Okehampton Town Council, park keeper James McGahey, his staff and volunteers have been rewarded for their management and hard work in Simmons Park by being accredited with the internationally-recognised Green Flag award…The award is something that Okehampton should be proud of and which I’m sure will spur us all on to maintain, improve and, in turn, retain the accolade for years to come.”
The achievement is particularly momentous for the town council, which maintains the park, as this was the first time it had entered Simmons Park for the award. Plans are now in place to fly the award flag from a new flag pole by the putting green.
Park keeper James McGahey, said: “All the volunteer groups helped out amazingly to get the park ready for the inspection and we’re really pleased to receive the award. We are one of only a few in Devon to have the award and it’s something else that puts Okehampton on the map. Simmons Park is accessible to everyone - only a short walk from the town centre.”
The Community Green Flag Award - similar to the Blue Beach Flag Award - recognises smaller green spaces managed by community groups and volunteers and is awarded to those parks with high levels of community involvement with welcoming, safe, clean and accessible facilities. The award also considers the park’s environmental standards and is awarded to those green spaces that use sustainable ecological practices, enhance biodiversity and protect local heritage.
Simmons Park has been open to the public since the early 20th century when local benefactor Sydney Simmons gifted the land - initially just the meadow and woods beside the East Okement River - to the town for the local people to enjoy. Since then, the park has expanded with the acquisition of Kempley Meadows in 1921 and refurbishment work in 2002. Today, the park includes multi-sports facilities, a cafe, a play area, Parklands Leisure Centre and a bandstand.