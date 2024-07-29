Chair of the parks committee at Okehampton Town Council, Bob Tolley, said: “I am delighted that Okehampton Town Council, park keeper James McGahey, his staff and volunteers have been rewarded for their management and hard work in Simmons Park by being accredited with the internationally-recognised Green Flag award…The award is something that Okehampton should be proud of and which I’m sure will spur us all on to maintain, improve and, in turn, retain the accolade for years to come.”