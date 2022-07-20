Show returns to local village

LCCP show 2019 picture (submitted )
The Latchley, Chilsworthy and Coxpark Show is returning to Chilsworthy after a break of two years due to covid.
The show which consists of vegetable competitions, dog shows, cake stands, arts and crafts activities and much more, sees visitors return every year to attend the village event. This year the show will also feature a special Viking and Saxon reenactment.
Jeffery Hearn, one of the show organisers describes the event as ‘a big meeting place’ for the local community to connect and enjoy a day together.
The family event is open to all and is taking place on July 30 at 12-5pm with free parking.
