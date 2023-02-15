Shake The Shelves - a monthly live performance event - is back at Tavistock Library tomorrow evening.
Taking place from 7-9pm and hosted by Milli Salisbury, the event, which stages music and spoken word performances from local people, (especially youngsters from the Youth Cafe) will feature performances from Zephyr, Mark Feeney, Suryan and Jack of all Trades.
All are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
The event is put together via a collaboration from the Youth Cafe, Zephyr Music Project and Devon Libraries (Libraries Unlimited), Devon County Council and Arts Council England.