SEVERAL defibrillators were stolen in Devon and Cornwall last year, a Freedom of Information (FOI) has shown.
Eleven of the life-saving devices were stolen in 2024, including one in Gulworthy near Tavistock, the FOI shows.
Devon and Cornwall Police say none of the offences resulted in an arrest or a charge.
A total of three defibrillators were stolen in 2023, according to the FOI.
Nationally, thefts of defibrillators has risen in recent years.
In 2023, the Sun sent Freedom of Information requests to all 45 police forces in the UK.
Of the 32 that responded, they said in 2022 there were 112 thefts, up from 54 in 2021.
It is believed that organised crime target the devices, which can fetch up to £1,500 on the black market.