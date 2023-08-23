Sgt Ottley is also now chairing housing meetings in Okehampton and Tavistock, sitting down with social housing providers on a monthly basis, working together to take action to address crime, whether this be anti-social behaviour or a single individual involved in criminal activity on an estate. He is also piloting a project to work more closely with both perpetrators and victims of domestic violence in order to enhance safeguarding when incidents are reported and investigated, ensuring further staff training on matters such as rural crime and licencing activity, improving links with young people of both primary and secondary school age through junior life skills sessions and signing residents up to messaging system DC Alert, with a printed newsletter soon to be distributed at community centres and parish halls.