Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a sheep was killed by an Alsatian dog on Dartmoor.
Officers are investigating a report of 'livestock worrying' at Saddle Tor between 12.05pm and 12.30pm on Friday February 23.
During the incident, a sheep was attacked and killed by an Alsatian-type dog.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
If you can help the investigation call the police with information on 101, or via their website quoting reference number 50240045129.