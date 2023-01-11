Pictures have been released of jewellery including items of great sentimental value which were stolen in a house burglary in Tavistock recently and police are appealing for information.
The burglary occurred in the Watts Road, New Launceston Road area on October 25 2022 between 9am and 5pm.
The jewellery stolen included a pearl bracelet and a pewter necklace of a Celtic design which are of great sentimental value.
If anyone has information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around Watts Road, New Launceston Road and the surrounding streets on October 25 2022 please contact DC15511 Carrivick at Tavistock Police Station via 101.
(Tavistock police )