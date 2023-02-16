A MAN has been sent for trial at the Crown Court charged with trying to bring tobacco, drugs and phones into Dartmoor Prison.
Ben Williams, aged 24, of North Huish, South Brent, is charged with bringing, throwing or otherwise conveying: 48.67 grams of 4F-MDMB-BUTICA (Synthetic Cannabinoid) – Class C Drug, 88 Pregabalin Tablets – Class C Drug, 150 Oxymetholone Tablets – Class C Drug into Dartmoor prison.
He is also charged with bringing, throwing or otherwise conveying: 10 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards, 9 mobile phone cables and a HUWAWEI Wi-Fi dongle into Dartmoor prison.
He is also charged with bringing, throwing or otherwise conveying a large quantity of loose tobacco which had been prescribed.
South and West Devon Magistrates' Court sent him for trial at Plymouth Crown Court on March 20 and he was granted unconditional bail. The court records he either pleaded not guilty or did not indicate a plea.