Cllr John Hart said: “As we continue the drive to improve our children’s services across the board, I have decided it’s important to shine a laser focus on our work with some of our most vulnerable children who have real physical, mental and emotional difficulties. We’ve recently appointed a new Director of Children’s Services, Stuart Collins, a deputy Director of Children’s Services Social Work, Becky Hopkins, and we’ve seconded Kellie Knott from the Department of Education to lead on SEND. It’s now the right time to split Children’s Services so that Andrew will look after schools, education and social care and I have asked Lois Samuel to join the Cabinet and work with Andrew by taking responsibility for SEND. Lois already has a good understanding of what we are trying to do from her membership of our Children’s Scrutiny committee.”