A GROUP of stalwarts from West Devon and East Cornwall have set off on a second trip to deliver vital medical aid to the Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.
Like-minded local individuals — including Kim Campbell, Tim Johnson and Steve and Carol Farr — came together earlier this year to form community interest company Sunflowers for Freedom to coordinate efforts in providing medical aid and equipment to the communities of Ukraine affected by the war
This followed friends Kim and Tim setting off with another driver (Mark Kendall) on an initial aid trip last October with an ambulance and a van, having been in touch with a contact of Tim’s who stressed the level of help needed.
Both Kim and Tim head off to the Ukraine again last Saturday morning (August 5) with f another ambulance filled with medical supplies, equipment and humanitarian aid and three vans driven by the Sunflowers for Freedom group.
Steve and Carol joined forces with the friendship trio, who felt compelled to continue helping after their first trip, and started the CIC by hosting an art auction to raise money for this convoy, kickstarting fundraising by securing over £2,600 with the help of local artists who donated work to be sold.
Putting out appeals to the local communities on both sides of the Tamar, they received a considerable boost from local businesses, organisations and healthcare providers, who have donated both money and supplies, which filled the new ambulance purchased from an auction in Wales for over £5,000 with aid and equipment.
Kim said: “Our route sees us travelling over 4,000 miles through France, Holland, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania and the Ukraine, right to the city of Odesa. We’re heading back next Tuesday (August 15) but Tim, who has a special connection to the Ukraine, having visited over 20 times in his life, will be staying on to help further.”
For a small donation, businesses and organisations have also had their names printed in graphics on the ambulance and have signed wellwishes with a marker pen.
The group has also received considerable help from local freemasons lodges, including Tavistock and Princetown. Anthony Eldred, the provincial charity steward from Devon Freemasons, and Darren Rich from the Princetown lodge visited Kim and Tim last week before they set off (pictured above) presenting them with £1,000 from the province.
To follow their progress, head to the Sunflowers for Freedom Facebook page at: https://shorturl.at/cnJS9