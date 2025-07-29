“The format is simple”, explains the coordinator and originator of the event Linda Critchley. “Selected local businesses collaborated with The Market Inn to craft a scrumptious dining experience for our guests, which includes an exclusive draw. Our diners and the landlords respond with generous donations, which means that we can help to provide food and warm the hearts of local people in need. Each event we have run has proved to be a fabulous, fun night that draws on the community to help others.”