A fundraising evening of conversation, laughter, good food and company took place at The Market Inn in Tavistock recently.
More than 50 lucky diners came together on Friday, July 25 to raise money for local, national and international charities while enjoying three courses of food and wines under the umbrella of the pop-up ‘Scrumptious: food to warm your heart’ event.
New publicans at The Market Inn, Sam Barton and Deanne Whittington took over the 19th-century pub on Whitchurch Road at the end of last year and hosted the charity event for the night.
Started after Covid, the pop-up event was primarily to help feed people in need of a meal but also as an opportunity to meet up and enjoy community time. Scrumptious paid for and served more than 80 three-course meals at events held at TASS for those who needed community contact following lockdowns.
Now a firmly established experience on the Tavi culinary calendar, regulars come back time and again to enjoy the Scrumptious experience.
“The format is simple”, explains the coordinator and originator of the event Linda Critchley. “Selected local businesses collaborated with The Market Inn to craft a scrumptious dining experience for our guests, which includes an exclusive draw. Our diners and the landlords respond with generous donations, which means that we can help to provide food and warm the hearts of local people in need. Each event we have run has proved to be a fabulous, fun night that draws on the community to help others.”
Now two and a half years after its first event, the pop-up endeavours to also support local small businesses, encourage local shopping, build friendships within the community, as well as deliver essential funds to those in need.
Each business provides a special ingredient to make the meal a success; meat from the butchers Palmers, paired wines from Sovereign Wines, local ice cream from Dartmoor Ice Cream, petit fours from Flapjackery, and coffee and Turkish Delight from Aroma Cafe.
Linda added: “It’s about profiling, it’s about community, it’s about charity. It’s really simple. The idea is that we go out and have a scrumptious meal knowing that we’re feeding others.” The celebration of local businesses has successfully raised more than £6,700 since its inception.
Friday night raised £1,125 for Tavistock Foodbank, £750 for Pick Ups For Peace, and £760 for Miles for Mark – Hope for Huntingtons, a JustGiving collection supported by Tavistock Wheelers Cycling Club, which raises money for the Huntington’s Disease Association. Representatives from all three fundraising initiatives were in attendance on the night.
In addition to providing the venue for the event, Sam and Deanne donated £500 to the fundraising efforts.
Plans for the next event are still under wraps but everyone that went wants to do it again, says Linda.
“It’s very hard for me, it’s so popular. There used to be tables of twos, fours or sixes, and now we have tables of ten or 12,” Linda said. “We try to change the format each time. We’ve done Bingo, we’ve danced, sometimes we’ve had music. It’s just a fun night.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.