A Tamar Valley scout group has been given the planning green light for its scout hut extension.
South West Community Builds applied for planning permission from Cornwall Council for the extension of scout hall belonging to 1st Stoke Climsland Scout Group on the village sports field.
Cornwall Council was told: “The proposed building extension is appropriate in scale, amount and appearance and provide much-needed functional improvements to the scout hall to support the work of 1st Stoke Climsland Scout Group.
“There are no planning constraints or policies applicable to the site that would have an adverse impact on the proposals. This proposal therefore provides an opportunity for sustainable growth of the existing scout hall and will make a positive contribution to local community facilities.”