Parents and schoolchildren at a Crediton primary school have been taking part in a free community cookery course.
Hayward’s Primary School pupils and parents were invited along to the session at the town’s secondary school.
The group enjoyed making chicken goujons and potato wedges at Queen Elizabeth’s School’s Barnfield campus at their third session out of four on Tuesday, March 24.
Run by charity Involve Mid Devon and supported by Crediton and District Lions Club and QE, the course comes as part of the Community Food Hubs Programme, a two-year project funded by a £200,000 grant from Devon County Council.
The current course is the fourth time it has been held. The first time saw young people from Crediton Youth Service take part, followed by QE students on the second course, and local adults and youngsters on the third course.
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