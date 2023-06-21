The school will only be partially open for certain year groups due to a reduced number of teachers. On Wednesday, the school will be open for Year 7 with a changed curriculum and for those in the annual school play, regardless of year group. On Wednesday, the college will be closed for Years 8 and 9. On Friday the school will be open for all Year 8 students with a changed currriculum but will be closed for Years 7 and 9.