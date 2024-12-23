Energetic children at Horrabridge Primary School clambered up ladders and ran around their school hall dressed in festive jumpers to raise money for charity.

The school held a Santa Run in aid of St Luke’s Hospice just before they broke up for the Christmas holidays and raised an impressive £2,015 from sponsorship.

Horrabridge School pupils in festive jumpers taking part in their charity Santa Run obstacle course which raised money for St Luke's Hospice.
Horrabridge School children scaling ladders for their charity Santa Run.
