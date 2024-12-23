Energetic children at Horrabridge Primary School clambered up ladders and ran around their school hall dressed in festive jumpers to raise money for charity.
The school held a Santa Run in aid of St Luke’s Hospice just before they broke up for the Christmas holidays and raised an impressive £2,015 from sponsorship.
Horrabridge School pupils in festive jumpers taking part in their charity Santa Run obstacle course. (Submitted)
Horrabridge School children scaling ladders for their charity Santa Run. (Submitted)