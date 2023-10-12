The fire broke out in early February from heater cabling at about 11pm.Kath said: “I’d just had a shower and Martin was in bed. I heard the alarm and thought it was a burglary. We only live four doors away, so quickly got dressed and rushed down the road. I unlocked the school and found smoke pouring through a bifold door from the classrooms. It was a bit scary. So we closed it quickly and called the fire service. They were great and arrived in 13 minutes. It was dreadful, the firemen blew the smoke out of the windows and doors and it was soon obvious the classrooms were badly smoke-damaged. There were no flames.