Jane said: “I accept I’ll not get my money back. I have made a mistake and perhaps been too trusting or naive, but these firms are there for when you need them and I am badly in need of some finance. But they’ve misled me. They played on my desperation. My car failed its MOT and needed repairing. I depend on my car a lot for medical appointments because I have a few conditions, and to see my elderly aunt who is 81, and basic things like getting shopping. I’ve tried walking along the main road to get the bus but it’s so dangerous, while taxis cost the earth. I do get things delivered where its economical.”