Okehampton Round Table members have spent over 100 hours working on their Santa sleigh after rodent damage.
The Okehampton District Round Table’s festive drive-by is an annual Christmas event which sees Santa and his elves travel across the local area in a sleigh. It is a much-enjoyed part of Okehampton’s Christmas celebrations.
Only this year, the group discovered that rodents had chewed through a Santa suit and sleigh wires while in storage, but it hasn’t stopped them getting ready for the festive season.
Chris Brown-Martin, Santa and secretary of Okehampton Round Table, said: “It’s just lovely seeing children’s faces light up when we get the sleigh out. We don’t do this to raise any money, any collections we get is a bonus, we just want to give back to the community and give kids a memory for life because we know a lot of people are going through a hard time at the moment.”
“I’ve been part of Okehampton Round Table for five years but I remember my father working on the sleigh when I was six and now I’m 42 and still love to see it going out around the towns.”
After lots of hard work and a new Santa suit secured, Okehampton Round Table finished their final preparations on Thursday, November 14 just in time for December celebrations.
Okehampton Round Table are a group of 18-45 year old men who meet every Wednesday and get up to various activities such as community work, axe throwing, and escape rooms.
Men from every background are welcome to join the club, the group currently have members from the Armed Forces as well as web designers and engineers who enjoy each other’s company and give back to the community.
They also run sister clubs for women and over 40s midweek.
Chris continued: “Hours of work go into the preparation of the sleigh, it’s not just the building we have to think about, it’s the planning, advertising and organising the route. But we still always have a good laugh with each other and have a bit of camaraderie.”
The main sponsors of the Christmas sleigh are Sundial Solar Solutions but Okehampton Round Table are still looking for more businesses to come on board to keep the sleigh running, especially this year as they had more repairs than expected.
The sleigh will make its first appearance at Edwardian Evening, without Santa, on December 5 where the public are welcome to marvel at the newly-improved sleigh before it hits the road.
Santa and his elves will then visit local towns on the following dates: Okehampton – December 9, 10, 11, 12; Hatherleigh – December 13; South Tawton – December 14; North Tawton – December 20.
Okehampton Round Table are also hoping to visit primary schools and retirement homes on their annual sleigh drive-by to put a smile on even more faces.