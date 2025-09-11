Devonport-based Royal Navy warships and Devon Royal Marines operating behind enemy lines will be now supported from the air by two new drone systems.
After two years of trials and development, a fleet of Malloy drones will be deployed to carry ammunition, weaponry, food, personal and medical supplies to Royal Marines Commandos operating in extreme environments.
Meanwhile, Royal Navy warships will gain valuable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities thanks to the Peregrine mini-helicopter’s formal entry into service.
Royal Marines and the Royal Navy’s drone operators from 700X Naval Air Squadron, Cornwall, and Commando Logistic Regiment, N Devon, have put the Malloy T-150s through a demanding set of tests and exercises – from the freezing Arctic to the Indian Ocean – over the past eight months.
The Malloy drones have eight rotor blades, endurance up to 40 minutes, top speed of 60mph, and the ability to lift up to six machine guns.
It needs a team of two, one remote pilot and a second to monitor the drone’s command unit, and can be flown manually or autonomously to designated points carrying cargo.
Brigadier Chris Haw, Head of the Commando Forces Programme, said: “The UK Commando Force continues to be at the vanguard of operational change in embedding digital and autonomous systems into the way we fight.
“The introduction of logistic drones represents a significant expansion in the Commando Force’s use of uncrewed aerial systems, beyond those already in-service for surveillance/reconnaissance, and importantly reduces the risk to personnel during tactical re-supply.”
As a multi-role drone, the T-150 can be used for resupply at sea one day and resupplying deployed Royal Marines Commandos the next.
A Royal Navy spokesman said: “It’s a game-changer for the modern battlefield and we are proud to deliver this capability to those who need it most.
“We welcome this further strengthening of our partnership with the UK armed forces and remain committed to expanding the capability of our multi-role solutions for the UK.”
