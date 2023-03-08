He came out of the Navy in 1946 and went back to the garage in Horrabridge, as foreman mechanic, until it was sold, in the early 70s. He moved to another garage, in Tavistock, but it went into liquidation. And for the first time in his life, he was out of work. There was a chance of work in Devonport dockyards but it meant joining a long queue. When he got to the end of it, he met three officers who told him they liked to employ Navy veterans and could get him into the yard if he could find his discharge papers, with that all-important character reference. He was sure they were lost and he got home disconsolate. But Margie was the sort of housewife who could lay her hands on the papers in five minutes.