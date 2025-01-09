Royal Mail celebrate one of the UK’s most successful comedy series with a set of twelve special stamps.
The series, which ran on the BBC from November 1994 to January 2007, was set in the fictional Oxfordshire village of Dibley. Following the 1993 changes in the Church of England to permit the ordination of women, the series portrayed a female vicar who had been assigned to the church in the village.
Eight stamps depict iconic scenes from the series, while a further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, shows a Dibley Parish Council meeting.
David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy said: “The superb writing and the warmth and idiosyncrasies of its characters made The Vicar of Dibley one of the most loved TV comedies of all time. We celebrate the series with new stamps revisiting some of the show’s classic moments.”