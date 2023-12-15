Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 53 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 10 was up from 26 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 37 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 8.