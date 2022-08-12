Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cares for 32 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cares for 32 Covid-19 patients in hospitalRoyal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 41 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 77% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 140.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 50 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 7. This was down from 61 in the previous seven days.