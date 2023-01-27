Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was up from 35 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 68% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 118.
Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that 37 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 23. This was up from 35 in the previous seven days.