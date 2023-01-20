Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 35 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 72% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 123.
Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16%.
The figures also show that 35 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 16. This was down from 46 in the previous seven days.