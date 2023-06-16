Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was down from 24 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 9.
Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.