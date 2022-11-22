Vicki confirmed that the donation received will go towards funding the next voyage, which will take place at the end of August 2023. She said: ‘Whenever the community recognise the work we do with young people and want to hear more about it, it’s always a great feeling. It costs a lot to keep the cafe and all of its projects going so it means so much to us, no matter how big or small a donation we receive, it’s going to a good place.