Following two sold-out events, the one-day conference will feature an exciting line-up of researchers and farmers who are experts in their fields, including Minette Batters, the former Chief Executive of the NFU, Dr Jennifer Rowntree, Associate Professor in Ecological Genetics at the University off Plymouth, Chris Berry who farms over 450 acres in Devon and Nikki Yoxall, Technical Director at Pasture for Life and a first-generation farmer based in NE Scotland.