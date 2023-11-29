Tavistock Parish Church’s Christmas Tree Festival is at the heart of the community, so it’s no wonder that in its 14th year, it goes from strength to strength.
The magical ten-day event has in that time raised £148,000 towards the fabric and beautification of the church and attracted thousands of people from far and wide as part of the town’s Dickensian Evening. The church is always a stunning sight, each year packed with some 60 decorated trees, sponsored and decorated by community groups, schools and businesses.
It is run by the Friends of St Eustachius’. The founders were Pat Morrison (the current organiser), Cathy Sherlock and the late Joan Torvell who were inspired by Crediton Parish Church festival.
Pat explained: “We thought we could organise a tree festival in 2008 as a good fundraiser, though the vicar, Michael Brierley, was concerned it would upstage Gulworthy’s. We pointed out how much money Crediton made and he realised what a good community outreach it was with many people who had never stepped inside the church.”
The first year had 46 trees with 3,000 visitors, raising £4,000 profit. The festival has become much slicker, with a dedicated Xmas tree gang and professional electrics.
Pat said originally, the trees had battery lights and exhibitors took their tree stands. Also, the town fire crew hung a hosepipe over theirs, but the weight toppled it. Visitors can vote for their favourite tree and and prizes given. Friends chair Anne Johnson said: “It is only through the generosity of the people of Tavistock and surrounding areas, exhibiting Christmas trees, supporting the festival and visiting with their families and friends, that the festival goes from strength to strength. We owe them enormous thanks in helping preserve our beautiful parish church for future generations.”
The festival runs daily 9.30am—4.30pm, except Saturdays from 10.30am, and Sundays, 12.30pm—4pm.