CALLINGTON Town Council is looking to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of Councillor Karen Gold.
The council has confirmed anyone interested in becoming a town councillor should contact the Proper Officer at Cornwall Council Electoral Services before April 21. Applications must be submitted in writing to the Electoral Services office at County Hall, Truro.
The authority says the vacancy offers an opportunity for local people to play a direct role in shaping decisions affecting the town and representing community views at council level.
If ten or more electors formally request an election, a poll will be held. If not, the vacancy will be filled by co-option.
The council is urging interested residents to consider stepping forward to help support local decision-making and community priorities.
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