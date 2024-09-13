A charity run is being hosted by South West Water at Roadford Reservoir on Sunday (September 15) to raise funds for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
The event is open to all ages and abilities, offering distances of 2.5k, 5k and 10k around the picturesque lake.
Between Okehampton and Launceston, Roadford Reservoir offers stunning views and mostly flat terrain.
Each finishing runner will be awarded a medal, personalised bib and goodie bag to celebrate their success, and there be awards presented to the top three finishers in each distance category – along with bragging rights.
Entry for all runners is £10 with all proceeds going to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust to support its important work providing life-saving emergency care across the county.
Dani Twelvetree, South West Water’s head of customer communications and engagement, said: "After hosting our first ever Roadford Run in June and successfully raising thousands of pounds for charity, we’re delighted to be hosting another event to support the Devon Air Ambulance Trust and the amazing work it does in our local communities."
Matt Lennox, head of activities at South West Lakes Trust, added: "It’s fantastic to welcome the Reservoir Run back to Roadford again. The reservoir’s surroundings make for a perfect setting for a run, and we’re thrilled to be hosting this event again.”For more information and to sign up for South West Water’s Roadford Run, visit Roadford run | South West Water