One road in Launceston looks to see yet another set of closures and restrictions as further work is planned.
The B3362, which connects to Greystone Bridge over the River Tamar, has been the site of countless closures and restrictions over the last six months.
These closures have been to allow for restoration and upgrade works to Greystone Bridge, as well as road resurfacing.
However, despite these closures, the road it set to face restrictions yet again. "Weather permitting", between August 3 and September 3, the road is marked for speed restriction and traffic control between Leburnick Cross and the County Boundary.
The works this time are to allow Cornwall Council to carry out surface dressing.