Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm March 22 to 4am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for structure maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.