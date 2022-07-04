Road closures: two for Torridge drivers this week

Drivers in and around Torridge will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A30, from 7pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton - Lane closure for Horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.