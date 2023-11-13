Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.