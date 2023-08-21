Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closures for surveys, diversion, eastbound, Tedburn St Mary, Pathfinder Village, Tedburn Road, Ide Lane to Alphington, Fingle Glen junction:, exit: West to Woodleigh and return via diversion route, entry: West through Tedburn St Mary to Woodleigh.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.