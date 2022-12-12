Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down exit and entry slip roads closed for drainage works. Exit slip road diversion via A30 westbound to Pennygillam and return to exit. Entry slip road diversion via A30 eastbound to Stowford and return.
• A30, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down exit slip road closed for drainage works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Tongue End and return to exit.
• A30, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End - lane closure and entry slip narrow lanes for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm December 16 to 4am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon - lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.