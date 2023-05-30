Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 30 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip road closure for inspections, diversion westbound to Sourton Cross and return.
• A30, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Cheriton Cross to Whiddon Down mobile lane closures for inspections.
• A30, from midnight, to 6am on June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down entry slip road carriageway closure for inspections, diversion via A30 eastbound to Woodleigh and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Cross carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Hask Lane to Cheriton Cross.
• A30, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford to Sourton Cross - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.