Road closures: one for Torridge drivers this week

Road closures: one for Torridge drivers this weekDrivers in and around Torridge will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
Monday 18th July 2022 4:23 pm
Credit by David Davies (PA Archive )
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.