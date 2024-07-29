Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm August 9 to 4am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Whiddon Down to Cheriton - lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 12 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.