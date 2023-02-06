Drivers in and around West Devon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Tongue End to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Tongue End to Woodleigh lane closures for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh lane closures for drainage.
• A30, from 10pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for Instalcom.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Lifton Down to Meldon lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8am February 20 to 4pm February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 southbound, Sourton Cross to Stowford Cross lance closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.