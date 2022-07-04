Road closures: almost a dozen for West Devon drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Devon will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7pm May 3 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 7am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip lane closure for Virgin Media works.

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Stowford Cross exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Lifton Down and return to exit.

• A30, from 7pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• A30, from 7pm July 13 to 5am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford Cross to Sourton cross - lane closure for horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton - Lane closure for Horticulture works.

• A30, from 8pm July 15 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down Lane closure for Horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down Lane closure for Horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.