ROADWORKS will be taking place in Callington next week and delays are likely.
The road affected will be Zaggy Lane, Callington which will be closed for two weeks from February 1 until February 15 (7.30am to 6pm). Zaggy Lane will be closed to allow for statutory infrastructure works to be conducted by wildanet.
Emergency access will be maintained at all times.
For more information, a map of the closure or for futher updates visit the Cormac website at: https://www.cormacltd.co.uk/roadworks-and-traffic/.