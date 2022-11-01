Road closure Church Lane

The road closure will be from the junction of Sand Lane to the entrance of the new development site to allow for cable installation works. The closure will be in place from Monday November 14 until Friday December 2. A diversion route will be in place. Access to Johnson Park and properties on Church Lane will be maintained, although there may be short delays to move equipment. The Bridge View Development will also complete drainage installation works to prevent further inconvenience. For any questions or concerns contact: 01752 502035