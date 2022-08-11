Rise in visits to A&E at Plymouth Hospitals Trust last month

Rise in visits to A&E at Plymouth Hospitals Trust last monthMore patients visited A&E at Plymouth Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 12,240 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in July.
That was a rise of 2% on the 11,998 visits recorded during June, but 3% lower than the 12,677 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 11,797 visits to A&E departments run by Plymouth Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 35% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust:
In July:
- There were 114 booked appointments, down from 127 in June
- 1,093 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients
- Of those, 637 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
- The median time to treatment was 48 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 8% of patients left before being treated