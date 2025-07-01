More animal cruelty calls were made to the RSPCA emergency line in Devon last summer, new figures show – as the charity warned it is "busier than ever" rescuing animals.
The animal welfare charity launched its Summer Cruelty Campaign, as reports of animal abuse peak in the summer months.
RSPCA figures show 643 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in Devon in June, July and August last year – a 15% increase on 557 calls in the summer of 2023.
As part of the campaign, the RSPCA is sharing recent cases of animal cruelty seen across the country.
In Devon, the charity rescued a severely malnourished dog who had been left in a cage inside a property. The dog's ribs and spine were protruding and she had no food and water left for her.
A man admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the crossbred dog who went on to make a full recovery in RSPCA care and has since been rehomed.
Across England and Wales, the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line in the summer months last year. It marked a 33% increase on 25,887 calls the year before.
On average, it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period.
Singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who is supporting the charity's campaign, said the rise in calls is "shocking and heartbreaking".
She added: "I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA's staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need."
The charity said it fears the surge in animal cruelty is partly due to a "fall-out" following increased pet ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside the longer days allowing more people to witness incidents of abuse.
RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: "We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line.
"Sadly, the summer months tend to be when these reports peak which is leading to a welfare crisis."
He added: "This year we fear the trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.
"Many are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives."