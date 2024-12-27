The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Devon this was 57%.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. Stockland Church of England Primary Academy, and Upottery Primary School
In joint-first place are Stockland Church of England Primary Academy, and Upottery Primary School.
Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
3. Berry Pomeroy Parochial Church of England Primary School
With 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Berry Pomeroy Parochial Church of England Primary School shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Devon.
4. Thurlestone All Saints Church of England Academy
Just missing out on the top three is Thurlestone All Saints Church of England Academy.
At the school, 93% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.
5. Tedburn St Mary School
Rounding out the top five with 92% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Tedburn St Mary School.
6. West Hill Primary School
In sixth place, is West Hill Primary School.
The expected standard was met by 90% of pupils here.
Just behind are Shaldon Primary School, and St Helen's Church of England School, where 87% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
9. The Duchy School Bradninch, and Ermington Primary School
In joint-ninth place are The Duchy School Bradninch, and Ermington Primary School.
At these schools, 86% of pupils met the required standard.