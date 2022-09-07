David Thomas, working wetlands advisory officer for Dartmoor at Devon Wildlife Trust said: ‘This has been planned for some time. The green hay in this instance was harvested on Dartmoor at the Bellever Moor Meadows DWT reserve, made into bales and then brought down to the site at Buckland Abbey before being fired across the field. The Buckland site had been prepared by cutting existing grasses down low and then harrowing (or scarifying) the ground to remove thatch and create areas of bare soil ready to receive the green hay and seed.’