Residents voice quarry concerns

David Jenkins, Aggregate Unit manager, Hanson UK:‘The way in which a quarry blast is experienced can be shaped by a number of factors including, geology; vibration; air pressure, frequency and even the weather. The UK has stringent regulatory controls in place and we would like to reassure residents that all blasts at Hingston Down Quarry are fully in line with these regulations and well within the parameters stipulated in our planning and permitting consents. Operating within these standards, as we do at all our quarries, means that there is no risk of structural damage to nearby homes or buildings.