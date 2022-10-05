Residents voice quarry concerns

Subscribe newsletter
RESIDENTS living near Hingston Down Quarry, Gunnislake are voicing their concerns about quarry blasting after feeling that the blasts are ‘getting stronger’.
Nicholas Schemanoff, a St Ann’s Chapel resident said: ‘The blasts before last were so bad that literally two pictures in my house fell off the wall.’
The residents have expressed that they feel the most recent blasts were stronger than previous blasting events and have concerns over potential structural damage occuring to their properties. The residents want more public consultation from the quarry and some reasurrance over blasting levels.
Nicholas who lives 800m down from the quarry said: ‘The blast before last...it was phenomenal.
‘We have cracks in the rendering but we don’t know what’s caused that. It could be fine, but we don’t know what damage it is causing. We want someone to independently monitor the blasting.We want reasurrance and a public meeting’.
Janice Sperring, another resident who has lived at Coxpark for nearly 28 years echoed Nicholas’ concerns: ‘When they blast now it’s 100% getting worse and worse. The last couple of years, the blasts seem to get worse with every one.
‘You actually feel the blasts coming from under your feet and it shakes the house. It makes me jump and it hurts because I have spinal problems.’
‘Also, my pathway out the back, one of the steps is beginning to break up and the pathway has moved away from the house. But we can’t prove a thing.’
The quarry which is owned by Hanson Aggregates advises that the blasting at the quarry and the blast which sparked concerns on September 20 was well below regulatory limits. The blasting at the quarry is independently monitored and regulated by Cornwall County Council which confirms compliance with blasting regulations.
David Jenkins, Aggregate Unit manager, Hanson UK:‘The way in which a quarry blast is experienced can be shaped by a number of factors including, geology; vibration; air pressure, frequency and even the weather. The UK has stringent regulatory controls in place and we would like to reassure residents that all blasts at Hingston Down Quarry are fully in line with these regulations and well within the parameters stipulated in our planning and permitting consents. Operating within these standards, as we do at all our quarries, means that there is no risk of structural damage to nearby homes or buildings.
‘We would be happy to provide more information on blasting and will make sure we have specialists on hand to set out our approach and answer questions at the next Hingston Down liaison group meeting.’
Calstock Parish Council’s environment and climate change committee recently had a meeting with the quarry and stated: ‘Both parties agreed to continue to meet at least twice yearly and we look forward to this being the start of a collaborative relationship between the quarry and the council who will make representation of local views.’ The parish council advises people to log issues with their ward members.
