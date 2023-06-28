The recent clean-ups are one of many things residents in the village are doing to ensure the longevity of their park, which is owned by Buckland Monachorum Parish Council; they are also repainting equipment and restaining wood, planning further clean ups, speaking with local children about things they would like to see in the park and intend to apply for sponsorship, grants and any other appropriate source of funding in order to improve safety features, such as rubber safety matting, and new apparatus.